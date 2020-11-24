Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon to Become Trump's First Public Appearance in Several Days

Ahead of the Tuesday pardoning, two turkeys, named Corn and Cob, are staying at the Washington D.C. Willard Hotel, close to the White House.
The turkeys were raised by the National Turkey Foundation's (NTF) chairman and Iowa turkey farmer Ron Kardel.
Now introducing your 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkeys, Corn and Cob! Corn and Cob recieved their official welcome from NTF Chairman Ron Kardel and are very excited for the chance to visit the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden tomorrow.🌽#PresidentialTurkey pic.twitter.com/DJyJO6E1JG— National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 23, 2020
According to NTF, both turkeys will receive a pardon, but only one of them will be named the National Thanksgiving Turkey. The White House is running an online poll for people to choose between the two birds.
Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Corn or Cob?— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2020
The American tradition of sending turkeys to US presidents for the Thanksgiving holidays dates back to the 19th century. The first official Thanksgiving turkey pardoning was performed by US President George H.W. Bush in 1989. Since 2016, all unpardoned turkeys have gone to the "Gobblers Rest" exhibit at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)