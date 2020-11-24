Google Invests $1Mln in Stabilisation Grant for Native-Owned Small Businesses

Coronavirus-reduced restrictions have forced small businesses to struggle as they are facing continued revenue shortfalls.
""With the generous support from Google.org, NCAI is issuing business stabilisation grants in the amount of $5,000 each to a total of 170 Native-owned small businesses that have been severely impacted by the curtailing of commercial activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic", the release said.
The grants will help small businesses pay loans, salaries, and vendors and buy equipment, the release added.
In late October, the US central bank said that small businesses could now borrow a minimum of $100,000 from the Federal Reserve to help offset the financial stress from the measures. At the same time, the Trump administration and congressional Democrats remain at an impasse on providing additional aid for businesses struggling from the economic effects of the pandemic.
The NCAI is the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organisation in the US.
