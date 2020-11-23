Pennsylvania Governor Issues Alcohol Curfew After 5 PM on Thanksgiving Eve

Pennsylvania is among the many states that have recently updated their COVID-19 guidelines urging citizens to avoid gatherings with non-household members, which means the traditionally big family reunions on Thanksgiving Day will not take place this year.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and the state's Health Secretary Dr Rachel Levine have announced new COVID-19 restrictions in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The new order prohibits restaurants and bars from selling alcoholic beverages after 5 pm local time on Wednesday and expires at 8 am on Thanksgiving Day. In addition to that, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to stay home and avoid festive gatherings with non-households members.

Wolf added that law enforcement will be stepping up efforts to ensure citizens comply with the restrictions, including citations and fines.

Telework must continue unless impossible. We strongly advise that residents:



• Only leave home for work or school, or for essential needs

• Wear a mask when not at home

• Refrain from household gatherings with non-household members

• Avoid unnecessary travel in + outside PA — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 23, 2020

Levine said at a press conference on Monday that celebrations with members of an extended family or close friends are also a "risk".

States are reimposing strict COVID-19 measures as a surge in infections has been registered across the United States. On Monday, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued new restrictions, which include limits on mass gatherings and prohibitions of all indoor alcohol services after 10 pm.

At the same time, special travel advisories have been updated in a number of states, requiring Americans to self-isolate for 14 days if arriving from out of state and urging citizens to avoid non-essential interstate as well as intrastate travel.