NYT: Joe Biden to Nominate Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security Secretary

Citing Biden's transition office, the New York Times reported Monday that the Democratic presidential nominee intends to nominate Mayorkas, a fellow Obama-era official, as DHS secretary. If confirmed, Mayorkas would be the first Latino to head the department.
Biden is slated to make this announcement - and more - during a Tuesday address from Wilmington, Delaware.
US foreign service veteran Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs between 2013 and 2017, will be nominated as US ambassador to the United Nations, according to the transition office.
The team also confirmed reports that former US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan would receive nominations to serve on Biden's potential administration.
Blinken formerly
