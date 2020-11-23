Man Charged With Assault After Exhaling on Anti-Trump Protesters

The incident occurred on 21 November outside the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where the president was playing. Local supporters and opponents of the president often gather outside the venue when he arrives there to engage in his favourite leisure pastime.

A man has been charged with misdemeanour assault after he exhaled on two anti-Trump protesters over the past weekend. According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement conducted an investigation at the scene, as officers were not able to see the altercation, while a video that was posted online did not provide the full picture of the incident.

Following the investigation, Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with simple assault and was released on a summons.

What Happened?

The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows a heated argument between a Donald Trump supporter and two female anti-Trump protesters. One of them shouts "get away from me" as the man appears to get close to her.

The other woman then tells the man that he is not wearing a mask, after which he strongly exhales.

"That’s assault", shouts one of the women.

The man, dressed in a Trump t-shirt and wearing floaty depicting Trump, says "I breathed on you" before shouting: "Oh my God, call the cops!"

Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq2mMH1At0 — Douglas Christian (@DougChristianDC) November 21, 2020

​Under Virginia’s current coronavirus guidelines, people are encouraged to wear masks only in indoor public places and maintain social distancing in public.