Register
04:07 GMT23 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting between U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce speaks and with Su Chia-chyuan, President of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018.

    US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan

    © REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1081009457_0:58:3072:1786_1200x675_80_0_0_b7535b577c6b3ba640df52f35804be71.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011231081246320-us-navy-rear-admiral-reportedly-makes-unannounced-visit-to-taiwan/

    According to Reuters, US Rear Admiral Michael Studeman paid an unannounced visit to Taiwan in a move that is thought be some to likely prompt criticism from Beijing. The Pentagon reportedly has declined to comment.

    A two-star US Navy admiral in charge of American military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region visited Taiwan without announcement, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources claiming to be familiar with the situation.

    The anonymous sources, said to include an unnamed Taiwanese official, said that the visitor was Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, a director of J2 at the US Indo-Pacific Command. 

    According to the report, The Pentagon and the Taiwanese Defence Ministry, when approached by Reuters, declined to comment on the alleged visit. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry reportedly confirmed that a US official arrived in Taiwan but did not elaborate, only noting that the visit was not made public.

    Typically, Beijing objects to US officials visiting Taiwan. Earlier in the week, the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler for an announced December 2020 visit.

    "China is firmly opposed to any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan", Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

    Beijing considers Taiwan to be a part of China, while Taiwan refers to itself as Republic of China (ROC). Beijing is highly critical of countries engaging in official relations with Taiwan, consistently claiming its "One-China" principle is rule of law for the island. The policy claims that only one sovereign state can be named "China".

    The United States, on the State Department website, notes that the US "enjoys a robust unofficial relationship" with Taiwan, noting that it "does not support Taiwan independence" and insisting it "provides no development assistance to Taiwan". US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently claimed, however, that both Democrats and Republicans in the US recognise Taipei as being separate from mainland China.

    During the year, two US officials have visited Taiwan; the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Keith Krach, and Health Secretary Alex Azar.

    Related:

    Beijing Warns of Response After Pompeo Rejects Chinese Sovereignty Over Taiwan
    Taiwan Grounds F-16 Fleet After Two Accidents Amid Heightened Tensions With China
    Chinese Foreign Ministry Objects to US Environmental Agency Chief's Visit to Taiwan
    Photo: Thousands March in Taipei to Oppose 'Unethical' US Pork Imports to Taiwan
    Tags:
    Beijing, US Navy, Taiwan, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse