New York Sex Club Busted For Illegal Gathering Amid Tightened Pandemic Restrictions

The group was in violation of the 25-person gathering rule currently in place for businesses. Sheriff's deputies said the club also did not have a liquor license or a permit from the state liquor authority to sell or store alcohol.

A swingers sex gathering was broken up on Saturday night in Queens, New York, for violating pandemic gathering restrictions, the New York City Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Caligula club, which describes itself as a “private upscale on premise swingers club”, was caught hosting over 80 people who were listening to what was described as loud music were also unlawfully serving alcohol, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.

Sheriff deputies claim they found three couples having sex in a small room, while others were gathered across the venue, unlawfully drinking alcohol and socializing, the New York Post reported.

Photos taken by deputies show four white beds and a black leather couch crammed together in a small room, with a basket of what appears to be condoms on one of the beds and a waiting trash can on the floor, the outlet said.

Another photo shows a large cardboard box filled with condoms and a black bra. There is also a picture of a white sign showing prices for VIP rooms, starting at $30 for 10 minutes, up to $500 for “ALL NIGHT!”

11/22/20 @ 0005 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle/swingers club @ 40-19 20th Avenue, Queens (Yellow Zone): 80+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 2 organizers, 1 patron charged with multiple misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/2eTp9oM6V1 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 22, 2020

The Caligula manager, Roy Bacoy, was charged with violating an executive order, violating an emergency measure, operating an unlicensed bottle club and unlawfully warehousing alcohol. He was given a $1,000 fine for failing to protect health and safety, while the business was fined $15,000.

The illegal "Cinco de Mayo" party was advertised on social media with ads for similar events dating back several months.

​