WH Says Open Skies Treaty Outdated, Was Violated by Russia as Washington Officially Withdraws

The White House National Security Council has formally confirmed that the United States is no longer a party to the Open Skies Treaty, announcing the decision on Twitter.
"Today marks six months since the United States submitted our notice of withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies. We are now no longer a party to this treaty that Russia flagrantly violated for years. [President Trump] never ceased to put America first by withdrawing us from outdated treaties and agreements that have benefited our adversaries at the expense of our national security," National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien was quoted as saying.
The US formally announced its intention to abandon the Open Skies Treaty on May 22, accusing Moscow of violating the treaty and using imagery obtained during flights to support a doctring of targeting critical US and European civilian and military infrastructure with precision-guided conventional munitions. Russia dismissed the allegations and suggested that the real reason for the US decision was Washington's 6-7 year technological gap in technologies related to reconnaisance and the treaty.
Moscow indicated earlier Sunday that it would seek to save Open Skies, with the US's NATO allies, as well as Sweden, Finland, Belarus, Ukraine and several other nations remaining members.
