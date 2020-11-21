Trump Claims Will Expose Voter Fraud in Georgia

Trump took to Twitter to inform his followers that some information about the voting process in Georgia will be revealed soon.
Big voter fraud information coming out concerning Georgia. Stay tuned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said late on Friday he had certified the state's presidential election results, which gave the state to Biden, despite the audit process revealing irregularities in several counties.
Biden is projected by every major US media outlet as the winner, having gained overall 79.7 million votes (51.1%) to Trump’s 73.7 million (47.2%). Trump, who has refused to concede, has filed lawsuits in multiple states to block certification, alleging vote fraud.
