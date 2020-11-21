Register
04:50 GMT21 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib poses for a photograph before knocking on doors to encourage residents to vote in the upcoming presidential elections in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 18, 2020.

    Twitter Stunned as Rashida Tlaib Makes Her Way to Anti-Semitism Panel

    © REUTERS / REBECCA COOK
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/15/1081230487_0:73:2867:1685_1200x675_80_0_0_fd16e4b1eef5631faeea9e44cc1dd4b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011211081230545-twitter-stunned-as-rashida-tlaib-makes-her-way-to-anti-semitism-panel/

    Rashida Tlaib is a member of an informal left-wing Democratic group in the US Congress also including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, representing, among other things, ethnic and social minorities. The so-called Squad was formed in 2018 to advocate progressive views described by some as leaning toward radicalism.

    Twitter users discussed a member of the Democratic Congressional group 'The Squad', as Michigan representative Rashida Tlaib, who has been accused of anti-Semitism, is set to speak on a panel discussing ways to fight it, Fox News reported.

    The event, titled "Dismantling Anti-Semitism, Winning Justice", is expected to include two members in its panel previously accused of expressing anti-Semitic views. Lamont Hill, a professor, was reportedly fired from CNN after commenting on the Palestinian apartheid, and writer Peter Beinart who, in an op-ed for the New York Times, called for abandoning the two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

    Tlaib was criticized by Republicans after saying in 2019 that she experienced a "calm feeling" when thinking about the Holocaust, stating that the Palestinians provided land for the Jews to build a “safe haven”. The congresswoman observed that her critics were "twisting" her words, and defended her comments.

    The House minority whip, Republican Steve Scalise, condemned Tlaib's comments, calling on US Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, to "take swift action and make it clear that these vile comments have no place in Congress".

    The panel composition was mocked by some on Twitter, with conservative Daily Wire columnist Harry Khachatrian suggesting that it should have included "neo-Nazi" and "white supremacist" Richard B. Spencer, and the Nation of Islam leader and "black supremacist" Louis Farrakhan, both of whom have reportedly often expressed anti-Semitic views.

    Last year, the Israeli government refused a request by Tlaib an another prominent member of The Squad, Ilhan Omar, after they made a request for a humanitarian visit to the Jewish state, claiming that their visit was intended to promote boycotts against Israel. Tlaib, reportedly promised not to promote boycotts and Israel granted her permission to enter the country, but she then changed her mind, suggesting that she would not allow herself to be put under "oppressive conditions."

    The same year she was condemned by some members of the Jewish community who called on her to explain alleged ties to "Palestinian radicals" after she hosted a private dinner following her election to Congress which was reported to have been attended by anti-Israel activists.

    Related:

    Rashida Tlaib Defends ‘Impeach MF’ Merchandise Amid Wave of Criticism
    'Impeach the MF': Dem 'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Sells Controversial T-Shirts Urging to Oust Trump
    Dem Ocasio-Cortez Ridicules Trump's Tweet Claiming She is 'Fuming' Over Tlaib, Omar Attention
    Ethics Panel Reviewing 'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Over Campaign Salary Payments
    Trump Slams Dems’ Squad, Says ‘I Don’t Buy Rep. Tlaib’s Tears’
    Author: Omar and Tlaib Want Attention for Themselves, to Separate Themselves from Their Own Party
    Lock Them Up: Dems Consider Jailing Trump Admin Officials for Ignoring Subpoenas - Rashida Tlaib
    ‘Haters Will Shut up’: US Dem Rep Tlaib Boos Clinton at Sanders’ Election Campaign Event
    Tags:
    Louis Farrakhan, Richard Spencer, Muslim anti-Semitism, Anti-Semitism, Rashida Tlaib, US Congress, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman paddles on the shores of the AtlanticOcean in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Wednesday, 18 November 2020. France's health minister says the country is progressively getting back in control of its resurgent coronavirus epidemic but warns that it will quickly flare again if people start ignoring lockdown rules.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 November
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse