01:47 GMT21 November 2020
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Riverside Church in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 15, 2020.

    Photo: ‘Sure to Get Laughs’: Company Sells Window Stickers of NY Governor Watching You This Holiday

    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    US
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/15/1081230262_0:129:3072:1857_1200x675_80_0_0_449e87d77c27b69151f1e41981788982.jpg
    A company in the Empire State is offering window stickers for purchase of Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “watching over” one's Thanksgiving holiday.

    Custom716, a design firm based in Upstate New York's Buffalo, is selling stickers of Cuomo’s face that can be put on a window to make it appear as though the governor is peering inside one's home, the New York Post reported

    The item is presumably a reference to the governor repeatedly highlighting COVID-19 safety measures and asking his constituents to ensure there are no large gatherings for the holidays. Cuomo has been pleading with New Yorkers to spend Thanksgiving with those already in their households, warning that the spread of the novel coronavirus has increased in part thanks to small, indoor gatherings in recent months as the weather has grown cooler. 

    “It’s your family, it’s your home, it’s your table — these are all environments where you feel safe, and that’s the beauty of Thanksgiving,” he said during a phone conference with reporters on Thursday. “Your safe zone is not a safe zone, your safe zone is dangerous this year.”

    The sticker is viewed to be a clear way of poking fun at Cuomo for demanding that New York families avoid gathering in large groups during the holiday season. 

    “Great for all gatherings, sure to get laughs, great for your business or your home!” -  states the description regarding the $10 Cuomo sticker on Custom716's website.

    Custom 716
    The Andrew Cuomo Thanksgiving window sticker.
    “$10 and I will mail it to you for free, or pick up is available. Located in North Tonawanda, NY,” the description reads, offering a promo code allowing customers to bypass the $8.05 shipping and handling fee.

    It is not surprising that Cuomo is urging people to not celebrate the holidays in large gatherings this year, as he was responsible for handling the immense COVID-19 response in New York, which is among the US states hit hardest by the novel coronavirus and has recorded the highest number of deaths related to the disease. Cuomo's efforts have drawn praise from many.

    However, "the governor’s warnings have also drawn sharp criticism from politicians and law enforcement agents across the state, who argue it’s nearly impossible to enforce caps on indoor, private gatherings," notes the New York Post. 

    The outlet's request for comment from Custom716 was not immediately returned.

