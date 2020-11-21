Register
01:47 GMT21 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Maria Elvira Salazar attends the SBS-Mega TV Up Front at Guastavino's on April 24, 2008 in New York City.

    'The Squad' to Meet 'The Force'?: GOP Congresswoman-Elect Salazar to Form Conservative Group

    © AFP 2020 / Jason Kempin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/14/1081229038_0:0:2047:1152_1200x675_80_0_0_3dfa6d30cd1b5781ce97acd4daba288c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011211081229383-the-squad-to-meet-the-force-gop-congresswoman-elect-salazar-to-form-conservative-group/

    Four representatives of the Democratic Party in the US Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, women of diverse ethnic backgrounds, under 50, informally refer to themselves as "The Squad". Formed to advocate the progressive views of a "younger generation" in politics, the Squad came to power in 2018.

    Republican Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar is planning to form her own version of “The Squad” with freshman colleagues in Congress to oppose what she characterizes as the liberal group’s “socialism”, she told NBC news.

     “I want to create a force within my freshman class that will have to be reckoned with. A force of reason, a force for freedom, a force for democracy,” she declared.

    Salazar’s newly-elected colleagues, Republicans Nicole Malliotakis and Victoria Spartz, supported the idea of forming an informal group they would call “The Force” to interfere with what they refer to as “Democratic socialism” be the liberal group.

    “When I hear this Democratic socialism that is being presented within the Democratic Party, I can only tell you that only brings misery, oppression and exile. And how do I know? Because I have lived it and I have covered it,” Salazar said.

    According to the New York Post, Malliotakis, of Greek-American decent, is set to represent New York in Congress, agreed with Salazar’s assertion.

    “We need to form our own Squad. We have a group of new Republicans who love America. We value freedom, liberty and opportunity,” she said.

    Another potential member for the GOP group, Indiana representative Spartz, was born and raised in Ukraine, and has suggested similarities between her home country and the US.

    “I grew up in a socialistic country, the Socialist Republic of Ukraine," she said in an interview with Fox News. "I saw what happens when it runs out of money and it is not pretty. And now we’re building socialism. I’m kind of going full circles. I can tell you what is going to be next. It’s very sad for me to see that.”

    Commenting on Salazar's statement, a member of "The Squad", Ilhan Omar, appeared to criticize the initiative.

    “It sounds ridiculous to me. I think they think they’re in high school. We’re in Congress,” Squad member Omar said in response to Salazar's remarks, cited by NBC News.

    Newly-elected congresswoman Salazar is a former journalist of Cuban decent. She is part of what is reported to be the most diverse, in terms of ethnic and social diversification, freshman Republican classes to date, after defeating Democrat Donna Shalala in November to represent a Florida district. 

    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

    The members of the progressive Democratic Squad were each reelected to their seats during this election. On Capitol Hill they support, among other issues, a Green New Deal, a policy to address climate change and economic inequality in the US. The group's views, characterized by some critics as leaning to a so-called "radical left", has reportedly resulted in clashes between the group and Party leadership.

    Related:

    Trump Calls for Probe Into Ilhan Omar Following Report of Her Allies 'Illegally Harvesting Ballots'
    Republicans Roll Out Resolution Accusing Ilhan Omar of 'Anti-American' Remarks
    Ocasio-Cortez Warns ‘Demoralising’ Bid to Sabotage Any Nomination Will Threaten Dems in 2020 Vote
    Rep Ocasio-Cortez Removed From Progressive Union-Backed Ballot Line in New York
    New York Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez Raises Over $10 Million During Election Campaign
    Giuliani Gets Bashed Online Over 'Ilhan Omar at Terrorist Training Camp' Meme
    Ilhan Omar's Campaign Paid Nearly $2.8 Mln to Husband's Firm, Finance Reports Show
    Minneapolis Police Open Probe Into Reports Ilhan Omar's Allies Harvested Piles of Ballots for Money
    Tags:
    Election, congresswoman, group, US Congress, US Senate, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman paddles on the shores of the AtlanticOcean in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Wednesday, 18 November 2020. France's health minister says the country is progressively getting back in control of its resurgent coronavirus epidemic but warns that it will quickly flare again if people start ignoring lockdown rules.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 November
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse