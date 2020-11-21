Got Your 'Trump' Yet? Geraldo Rivera Suggests Naming Coronavirus Vaccine After POTUS

A long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine, one of many being built worldwide, is currently in development in the US, with massive investment from the federal government. It is projected to be available to some Americans by the end of this year.

On Friday morning, correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera speaking on Fox News channel knocked for a loop the show hosts proposing to call a COVID vaccine after the incumbent US president. It was meant to be a “nice gesture” to praise Trump for his role in the creation of a vaccine.

However, the things appeared to go the wrong way and get ugly. Judging by the Fox and Friends anchors reaction it was pretty hard for them not to smirk when Rivera suggested to call the coronavirus vaccine "The Trump".

"With the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s got to give up and it’s time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump?’", Rivera questioned.

Imagining the situation in which his proposal was accepted, Rivera continued his intriguing and seemingly unexpected for some proposition by giving the following verbal sketch:

"Have you got your Trump yet? Oh yeah I got my Trump I'm fine", he parodies the conversation between two people in the world where "The Trump"vaccine is real.

It didn't take long for the Twitter users to react to the journalist's initiative which immediately went viral. Most of them didn't believe he was serious, while others just didn't appreciate the proposal.

Geraldo thinks Trump is a 5 year-old who needs a participation trophy. pic.twitter.com/Mx09GMCIEe — Steve Miller (@goterider) November 20, 2020

​Some people interpreted the offer in an opposed way.

Geraldo wants to name the COVID-19 vaccine forTrump? This is no problem. The polio vaccine protects against polio. The smallpox vaccine protected against smallpox. The Trump vaccine would protect against the Trump virus. A vaccine should be named for the relevant pestilence. — JOATMON (@JOATMONCascadia) November 20, 2020

Normally a vaccine is referred to by the disease it prevents.



So if the #TrumpVaccine is designed to prevent future Trumps, where do I sign up? — Cy_Guy #BanRealDonaldTrump He's not a candidate (@Cy_Guy) November 20, 2020

Other netizens in their turn had a different idea regarding the title of the coronavirus vaccine. As the vaccine research was partially funded by Dolly Parton, the country singer's name was offered to be used instead of Trump's.

Attention Geraldo, if the trump virus vaccine is gonna be named after anyone, how about someone who actually helped by contributing to the research? Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/sKomvOudyA — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) November 20, 2020

Hey Geraldo I have a better idea...I want to call it the Dolly vaccine..https://t.co/FYeN9UY1Q6 — Terry (@terryannroth) November 20, 2020