Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19 Earlier This Week - Spokesperson

In early October, it was announced that the US president, Donald Trump, had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, along with the first lady, Melania Trump. At that time, the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. managed to escape the disease.

Donald Trump Jr, son of the US president, tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the start of the week, according to his spokesperson's statement released on Friday.

He is asymptomatic and quarantining at a private location following the test result. The president's eldest son is also said to be following all medically recommended COVID-19 guildelines.

According to reports, Donald Jr. has been around at least two people who were infected by the coronavirus without contracting it until now.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesperson said on Friday as quoted by NBC News.

Trump Jr has not commented on the report.

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump and his first wife, Czech-born Ivana Trump, escaped infection in October after POTUS and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infection has affected several White House aides, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and several aides to Vice President Mike Pence - who himself has not tested positive.

Earlier on Friday, Andrew Giuliani, the son of a Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, tweeted that he had been infected with COVID-19.