Trump Announces Issuance of Two 'Groundbreaking Rules' to Lower Drug Prices

US President Donald Trump announced during his Friday remarks at the White House two "groundbreaking" rules regarding lowering drug prices, that, according to him, are going to "save American seniors millions of dollars" in cost of prescription of drugs.
The first rule, Trump said, will require drug discounts be passed on directly to patients, instead of so-called "middlemen", and the second one will price prescription drugs for Medicare based on the lowest price paid by other countries.
Delivering the remarks, POTUS also said that Unapproved Drug Initiative (UDI), which required manufacturers to remove drugs that were not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from the market, will be cancelled.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
