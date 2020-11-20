US Retailers and Amazon Clash Over Best Christmas Gift Features for Online Shoppers

While the coronavirus pandemic raged out of control across the world, shoppers in the US found themselves in a rather tricky situation when they realised that Amazon had failed to deliver toilet paper. Walmart has taken advantage of the confusion and people’s concerns and labelled loo paper as being “suitable for a gift”.

Thousands of US retailers look for opportunities to fatten the profits from Christmas present-giving, bolstering their online gift features. Among the companies, spending millions to improve delivery process and customer experience, there are Walmart and Best Buy which are set to compete with Amazon for the top position in the Christmas retail season, according to Reuters.

Competition has given rise to new services, with the intention of giving shoppers a refreshingly new experience all across the US. Reuters has said that that such services as delivering wrapped presents for nothing or removing the price tag from the package serve the retailers well, as the consumers do not have to bother themselves with the fuss involved in the whole gift-giving process.

The pandemic has recalibrated online retail, revealing that some companies had not been ready to meet people’s growing demand for essentials. Last month, Walmart added a “suitable for a gift” label on toilet paper, supposedly referring to Amazon having been too slow to deliver the essentials.

​Coresight Research reports that Americans will spend more than $160 billion on gifts next month, which is up 5 percent from a year ago. As the US government banned international travel in the wake of COVID-19, people had to delay trips and managed to put aside savings.

Some of them have already raided the piggy bank to make a good buy.

​Coresight forecasts that Amazon’s share of gift purchases will reach 18 percent, and other retailers will have to take a back seat. Jeff Bezos’s company still maintains its dominance because of the elaborate system of privileges and long-time standing shipment network.