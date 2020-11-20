Trump Arch Enemy Romney Accuses President of ‘Subverting Will of the People’ With Vote Fraud Claims

Mitt Romney, the long-time Republican senator from Utah who lost to Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election, has lashed out at President Donald Trump over his campaign to overturn the 2020 race’s results through allegations of widespread voter fraud.
“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” Romney tweeted.
November 20, 2020
“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President,” the senator added.
Romney, who recently accused the Trump campaign of failing to find any evidence of election fraud, made the comments after attorneys filed a new lawsuit in Pennsylvania asking a judge to allow the state’s legislature to pick the state’s 20 electors on the basis of alleged large-scale irregularities involving mail-in ballots.
According to Trump’s lawyers, some Pennsylvania counties failed to observe the democratic principle of allowing “meaningful observers” to be part of the vote verification, a practice they intimated is practiced even in third world nations like the Philippines, Namibia, Haiti and Mexico.
Years-Long Romney-Trump Feud
Romney is one of a handful of senior Republican officials who refused to endorse Trump in 2016, calling him a “phony” and “a fraud” who was “playing members of the American public for suckers.” Trump called the senator a “choke artist” and “one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics.”
The feud continued after Trump’s election, and Romney voted to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial in February of this year.
Romney congratulated Democratic candidate Joe Biden on his projected victory in the November 3 election on November 7, calling Biden and his running mate Kamal Harris “people of good will and admirable character.”
