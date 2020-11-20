Hunter Biden’s Reported Links with Chinese Tycoon Raise ‘Counterintelligence, Extortion Concerns’

A September report by Republican senators alleged that Hunter Biden and other Biden family members had “cashed in” on Joe Biden’s vice presidency through a “vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe”.

Two Senate Republicans - Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley of Iowa and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson have released a report allegedly based on newly obtained documents that shed light on close financial and business ties between Hunter Biden and a wealthy Communist-party linked Chinese tycoon, writes The Washington Times.

The documents, which form the basis of the 18 November report, were ostensibly received from Tony Bobulinski.

The ex-business associate turned whistleblower hit media headlines last month after his public statements seemingly corroborated materials that emerged from the contents of a discarded MacBook Pro laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

© AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

An expose by the New York Post and subsequent media publications had referenced emails allegedly recovered from the computer, suggesting that the Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was implicated in his son, Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings with people allegedly connected to China's Communist Party.

It was also claimed that the former vice president himself had been receiving "kickbacks" from the transactions.

The new Senate report supposedly contains a bank wire disclosure, according to which transfers to an overall tune of $6 million had been made in 2017 from the Chinese firm Shanghai State Energy HK to Robinson “Rob” Walker, a long time family associate, and his one person LLC in Delaware. Three million dollars was wired in February, while March saw another $3 million transfer.

Shanghai State Energy is connected to Ye Jianming, a communist party-affiliated billionaire who headed CEFC China Energy Co., and his associate, Gongwen Dong.

Walker was an associate in another Hunter Biden entity - Rosemont Seneca, and worked with James Gilliar, a British financier, to make investment deals with CEFC in 2015-16, according to the Senate report.

‘Counterintelligence, Extortion Concerns’

The Grassley-Johnson report, dated 18 November, states:

“These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government and, because of his close association with Hunter Biden, yet another tie between Hunter Biden’s financial arrangements and the communist Chinese government. At the time of the transfers, State Energy HK Limited was affiliated with CEFC China Energy, which was under the leadership of Ye Jianming.”

Messages turned over by Tony Bobulinski, says the report, reveal Hunter Biden’s reportedly ‘deep’ ties to Ye Jianming’s foreign financial dealings.

TOM BRENNER Tony Bobulinski, former business associate of Hunter Biden, displays a cell phone while speaking to journalists ahead of a debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump, at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee.

One message thread, dated 15 May 2017, claims that Hunter Biden had taken on the role of ‘strategist and middle-man’ for the Chinese mega-wealthy businessman, who sought to expand his business interests in Colombia, Luxembourg, Romania and Oman.

The report quotes what is believed to be an email from James Gilliar to Bobulinski and Hunter Biden, subsequently copied to Rob Walker and James Biden.

Based on the email and documents supplied by Bobulinski, the Senate report said:

“With regard to Oman, the document noted that Hunter Biden ‘was key in relationship set up, messaging the good will around the chairman [Ye Jianming] and the non-conflict status of CEFC entry.’”

The report continues:

“It also identified Hunter Biden as being responsible for ‘[w]riting to all parties and organizing meetings to continue CEFC promote [sic], as well as approving step-by-step strategic and operational elements.'"

In another text message referenced by the report, Hunter Biden in October 2017 ostensibly described his relationship with Ye.

The Senate report claims that “In the same exchange, Biden explained that he spoke to Ye on a ‘regular basis’, they have a ‘standing once a week call’, was the ‘first guest in his new apartment’, ‘he cooked me lunch himself and we ate in the kitchen together’, and was helping Ye ‘on a number of his personal issues (staff visas and some more sensitive things)’.”

Summing up the revelations in documents transferred by Tony Bobulinski, the Grassley and Johnson Senate report says that the “new records confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden’s business associates and the Russian government, and further support the Committees’ 23 September 2020 report’s finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns”.

‘Suspicious Transfers’

Previously, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, forecast by US media to win the 2020 elections, was the subject of a Grassley-Johnson Republican staff report on 23 September that purportedly revealed a swathe of ‘suspicious’ wire transfers from Russian and Ukraine oligarchs to Hunter in 2014, during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president.

Based on Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) filed by financial institutions that handled the purported wires, the report claimed that millions of dollars had been received from Chinese entities, with Hunter Biden ostensibly diverting some of that money to his business partner, uncle James Biden.

Thus, one previous ‘laptop computer disclosure’ claimed that Hunter Biden had demanded $10 million a year from Ye Jianming for “introductions alone” for three years and a $30 million guarantee.

The text and email messages that were purportedly a part of the bombshell ‘laptop revelations’ also suggested that former vice president Joseph Biden was discussed by Hunter’s partners, including Bobulinski, as due to receive a 10 percent stake in an emerging joint Chinese investment firm.

The September Senate report summarised:

“The Treasury records acquired by the Chairmen show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals. In particular, these documents show that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was vice president of the United States and after.”

Throughout the entire ‘laptop emails’ scandal, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has emphatically denied any knowledge of his son’s multi-million dollar business transactions abroad.