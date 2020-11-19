Ex-Fox Host Megyn Kelly Doesn't Regret Feud With Donald Trump, Says She's 'Completely Over' It

As Megyn Kelly explained, while she both “defended” and “hit” Trump “on a lot of stuff”, she made it her mission to be “fair” towards him.

American journalist and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has revealed that she has no regrets about a certain question she asked Donald Trump while moderating the first Republican presidential debate in 2015, and which apparently sparked a feud between the two, the Daily Caller reports.

At that time, Kelly inquired about Trump previously calling women he doesn't like "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals", to which he replied that Trump replied that it was “only Rosie O’Donnell."

"Your Twitter account has several disparaging comments about women’s looks," she continued. "You once told a contestant on the Celebrity Apprentice it would be a pretty picture to see her on her knees. Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president? And how do you answer the charge from Hillary Clinton – that you are part of the war on women?"

"I’ve been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be based on the way you’ve treated me, but I wouldn’t do that", Trump responded, with the media outlet noting how the feud between him and Kelly "would ramp up" in the days following the debate.

Now, in an interview with the Caller, Kelly stated that she stands 100 percent by that question, and that she wouldn't re-do “one word” regarding the controversy in question.

"I mean I think the media doesn’t understand that objective news analysis doesn’t always bash a Republican or a Democrat, right?" she explained. "Like, Trump deserved that question because what I was trying to ask him was, ‘this is what the Democrats are going to hit you with. How are you going to respond?’ And I was 100 percent right, they did hit him with that. Over and over and over and over."

The journalist also remarked that she is "completely over" the fight with Trump, even though it "was not pleasant, and it did have real consequences" in her life.

"I defended Trump on a lot of stuff, I hit him on a lot of stuff … I made it my mission every night to be fair to him, it was like my one goal is to check my personal feelings, because that’s what he wanted me, I felt like ‘this is what he wants, he wants me to go out there and discredit myself'," she said.