Election Officials Reportedly Receive Threats in Five Battleground States Over Accusations of Fraud

Georgia is expected to announce the result of a hand recount process on Thursday, but Trump still claims the presidential elections were rigged and pledges to sort all the election violations out in court.

Election officials in five swing states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania – are facing threats and being accused of fraud, as the information about election results varies with a wide range of media outlets interpreting data in different ways, the Public Broadcasting Service revealed in a recent investigation.

In the present situation, with parties accusing each other of fraud and the unwillingness to acknowledge the results of the election, people have started pressuring election officials, as they lose faith in American democracy, PBC quoted Benjamin Hovland, chair of the federal Election Assistance Commission, as saying.

"I’ve heard from election officials that they’re concerned about the safety of their staff. The foundation of our country and our democracy is trusting in the vote. When you see people lose faith in that, when you see people lose trust in that, it’s concerning," he added.

On 6 November, two Virginia men were arrested by the FBI for carrying guns without a permit. They were reportedly moving to Philadelphia “to straighten things out” as vote counting continued in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, according to the Philadelphia Police Commissioner. An investigation revealed that one of the suspects had been a co-founder of a veterans group supporting Donald Trump, and the other joined him as the group’s member.

As of Thursday, Georgia's hand tally of the election is nearing an end. The hand recount was required by a new state law, as Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger offered that the race be audited.

Joe Biden has been projected as president-elect by the major US media outlets. The incumbent President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election, claiming his victory was stolen, and is set to file lawsuits in courts all across the US.