Trump Campaign Lawyers Quit Michigan Lawsuit

The Trump team launched a lawsuit in Michigan on 11 November alleging foul play in the vote count. On Wednesday, Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that all of the counties had voted to certify the results of the 3 November election.

The Trump team has withdrawn its lawsuit contesting the vote count in Michigan.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted", Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

On Monday, the canvassing board of Wayne County, Michigan’s most populous region, was initially unable to certify the results of the election because of malpractices alleged by two Republican members of the four-person panel. However, hours later the board members reached a compromise to overcome the 2-2 partisan deadlock.

Democratic party candidate and projected President-elect Joe Biden won 68 percent of the vote in Wayne County, which includes the city of Detroit and where more than 850,000 ballots were cast, according to official results posted by Fox News. Biden won the state by roughly 146,000 votes, or 2.7 percent of the total.

On 11 November, President Donald Trump's election campaign announced it had launched a lawsuit in US federal court alleging irregularities, incompetence and unlawful vote counting in Michigan in the presidential election.

Last week, a Michigan judge dismissed a Republican party lawsuit seeking to block the certification of election results in the city of Detroit.

Major US media outlets have named Joe Biden the winner of the 3 November presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has said he won but victory was "stolen" from him via massive election fraud. The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.