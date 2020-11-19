Register
16:01 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump listens to a phone call with Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Sunday, 4 October 2020.

    New Sanctions & Strike Rumours: Why is Trump Escalating Tensions Between Washington and Tehran?

    © AP Photo / Tia Dufour
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080669866_0:237:3000:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_3f935834d27d0b683e3f17a8feb5c650.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011191081213019-new-sanctions--strike-rumours-why-is-trump-escalating-tensions-between-washington-and-tehran/

    A new batch of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not the only leverage Donald Trump can use in the coming two months, say American academics, outlining the White House's potential strategy to take "irreversible" measures against Tehran and throw up obstacles to restoring the Iran nuclear deal.

    The US Treasury Department hit the Islamic Republic of Iran with new sanctions on 18 November, while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has released a statement entitled "The Importance of Sanctions on Iran", which insisted that undoing the Trump administration's anti-Tehran restrictions would be "a dangerous choice".

    The new sanctions target Iran's Mostazafan Foundation and about 160 of its subsidiaries allegedly linked to the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and a number of other individuals because of supposed human rights issues.

    What's Behind New Sanctions Against Iran?

    The US Treasury and State Department's move came on the heels of the 2020 presidential election with former Vice-President Joe Biden being called as the projected winner of the race. Nevertheless, Donald Trump has not conceded amid pending recounts and litigation over the alleged election fraud.

    "Clearly, President Trump has decided to intensify his efforts against Iran by announcing these sanctions," says Nader Habibi, the Henry J Leir professor of Practice in the Economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University's Crown Center for Middle East Studies.

    It appears that the incumbent President is trying to make it much more difficult to remove or cut the anti-Iran sanctions in the future, according to the professor.

    ​"In order to do that, he is relabeling some sanctions as sanctions for violation of human rights and violation of their anti-terror activities," Habibi says. "Both of these make it very difficult for a future president to remove the sanctions with executive order."

    The Trump administration is trying to create a set of irreversible measures against the Islamic Republic, echoes Dr Rasool Nafisi, an Iran analyst and professor at Strayer University in Virginia.

    "When a new administration comes in, it will have to go along with it, at least to a certain extent. And if they want to do something else, meaning change course, it may sound somewhat against the national interest. So that is the plan", Nafisi notes.
    An Iranian security directs media at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with the reactor building seen in the background, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    An Iranian security directs media at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with the reactor building seen in the background, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010

    Is Restoring the Iran Nuclear Deal Back on the Table?

    Meanwhile, reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, unilaterally abandoned by the Trump administration in May 2018, is regarded by Tehran as a priority in dealing with any US administration after the 2020 presidential election.

    "Biden has announced that he would try to negotiate with Iran and to encourage Iran to return to the nuclear agreement", highlights Habibi.

    Joe Biden was the US vice-president at the time Barack Obama was among those to agree the JCPOA with Tehran.

    ​On 18 November, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif indicated that Tehran would return to its full commitment in the 2015 nuclear deal if Biden lifts sanctions against the Islamic Republic after assuming the Oval Office. Earlier, Tehran pulled out of some of the JCPOA commitments in order to pressure the EU into saving the nuclear deal amid Washington's sanctions spree.  

    The Iranian foreign minister believes that if elected, Biden could lift all sanctions "with three executive orders".

    It appears that the other signatories to the JCPOA would welcome Washington's return to the nuclear accords, says Nafisi.

    "European allies, as you know, have not been happy with Trump at all… and they will try to work out all sorts of deals with the United States, including on Iran," he says. "Europeans are not really that tough on Iran except for human rights, that they are not very happy with Iran at all and that they will try to support the new administration to a certain extent and explicitly go back to some form of JCPOA. And they will try to renegotiate it, as I said, like the US".

    One of the indications that this assumption is correct is the way the UN member states refused to endorse Washington's August 2020 resolution to extend the arms embargo against Iran: "[The Trump administration] got no support at all", the academic says. "It was the greatest failure of the US".

    'Trump Can Do a Lot in NEXT Two Months'

    Although Joe Biden "promised to move quickly to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran", returning "to the way things were may be impossible",  given that Trump is stepping up sanctions against the Islamic Republic and selling advanced weapons to Iran's rivals, warned The New York Times on 17 November.

    Indeed, whatever the result of pending election lawsuits will be, the Trump administration is going to be at the helm of the US foreign policy for at least two months, the academics admit.

    "I think in the Middle East, [Donald Trump] still has some options for surprise moves that might provoke confrontation with Iran," suggests Habibi. "For example, a military strike against Iranian nuclear facilities or a cyber attack or any type of sabotage which might provoke a response and cause instability in the region."

    Last week Donald Trump allegedly asked his senior advisers about potential options for striking Iran's main nuclear site amid the UN atomic watchdog's reports that the Islamic Republic's stockpile of nuclear material had increased significantly, the Wall Street Journal reported on 16 November.

    In addition to this, President Trump has accelerated the sales of advanced weapons such as F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in order to put further pressure on Iran, Habibi points out.

    "This can disrupt the balance of power between Iran and its Gulf neighbors, Persian Gulf neighbors, and perhaps might provoke some kind of sudden activity by the UAE, such as a strike that might again provoke military exchange and that will disrupt the flow of oil and commercial activity in the Persian Gulf, which is very important to the European allies," the professor says.

    It is also plausible that, in the next two months, Trump will capitalise on his multi-million constituency to push ahead with his foreign policy initiatives, including anti-Iran sentiment, Nafisi believes, citing the fact that given Trump's popularity the Republicans are likely to utilise his narrative. In this light, Mike Pompeo's thesis "The Importance of Sanctions on Iran" is a harbinger of this strategy.

    Related:

    ‘Iran, We’re Watching You’: IDF Sends Menacing Message to Quds Force in Wake of Syria Strikes
    Iran Launches Huge Oceangoing Warship With Cutting-Edge Missile System Onboard – Photos, Video
    Iran Touts ‘Max Failure’ of US’s ‘Max Pressure’ Strategy as Trump Triples Down on Sanctions
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse