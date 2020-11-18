Lindsey Graham Comments on His Viral Fist Bump with Kamala Harris

Earlier on Tuesday, a video clip went viral showing two Senators from the opposing Democratic and Republican parties, Kamala Harris and Lindsey Graham, respectively, fist bumping on the Senate floor, with many netizens praising the "civility' of the move.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham expained to a CNN correspondent that his Tuesday fist bump with California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris was merely a gesture of greeting.

“Just saying hello - I haven’t a seen in her in a while. If it works out and they make it, I told her I wish her well and try to work where we can. We will know here in a month or so or less", CNN's Manu Raju quoted Graham as saying.

The fist bump appeared to cause waves on social media, as a videoclip appeared on Tuesday of Harris extending her fist towards Graham and the latter accepting it and additionally tapping her on the shoulder.

People praised what they described as the "civility" of the move, noting that open confrontation and rivalry is not something they would like to see in Congress. Others, however, argued that the fist bump could be harmful for Graham's reputation and slammed Harris for initiating the move.

© Photo : Twitter / @therecount Screenshot from the video showing Senator Kamala Harris fistbumping her Republican colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham in the Senate

The two Senators arrived to the Senate on Tuesday to cast a vote over Trump's Federal Reserve nominee. Their friendly exchange comes amid a refusal from Trump and his campaign to accept US media announcements of a Biden-Harris election win.

According to Trump, massive voter fraud took place during the election and vote counting. His campaign has filed several lawsuits in different states regarding claims of a "rigged election", while the Biden team accepts congratulations from some world leaders and media figures who have not waited for the official results to arrive in December.