Photo: Delaware Police Launch Probe After Couple Finds ‘TRUMP’ Scrawled on Lawn With Weed Killer

Vocal supporters of US President Donald Trump are denying the corporate media's projected results of the 2020 presidential election and possibly lashing out in unorthodox ways as 45 continues to allege nationwide voter fraud is responsible for Democratic nominee Joe Biden's forecast victory.

Lewes, Delaware, residents Charlotte King and Aimee West alleged to the Cape Gazette that an unknown individual or group attacked their property with weed killer and etched “TRUMP” into their front lawn.

“This is no different than a cross burning,” said 83-year-old King, who is black.

Members of the Ku Klux Klan have traditionally burned massive crucifixes on hillsides and yards to intimidate Black Americans and other vulnerable minority groups in the US.

The elderly couple displayed their support for Biden via a campaign sign fixed on their lawn. King argued she and West were targeted over their pro-Biden sign, Black Lives Matter flag and “Enough is Enough” sign - a reference to their frustrations with the Trump administration.

A probe has been launched into the alleged vandalism, according to Delaware State Police (DSP) spokesperson Sgt. Darren Lester.

“DSP detectives are currently running down active leads with this investigation,” Lester announced earlier this week. “A witness canvass was initiated when the complaint was made known to us, and I understand that is continuing. DSP will follow up on and investigate any and all suspect leads this investigation produces. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time as we continue to work hard to solve this case.”

King, who serves as chair for the steering committee for the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, says she and West have received support from their neighbors and from officials at the local and state level.

Sputnik reported earlier this month that Ohio authorities were searching for at least two suspects involved in another campaign sign-related crime.

Homeowner Chris Watson claimed his family was awoken by gunfire on November 4 after someone took aim at a “Dump Trump” sign hanging in their front window. Surveillance footage captured another individual snatching up a separate “Dump Trump” sign from the family’s yard.

“I don’t know if I'm going to wake up in [the] morning and see damage to one of my vehicles or worse,” Watson claimed to 3News. “I’m worried he’s going to come back and break into the house.”

© REUTERS / RACHEL WISNIEWSKI FILE PHOTO: Campaign signs for U.S. President Donald Trump and presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden are seen on Election Day in Cherryville, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2020

On the other side of the political aisle, a Northern California man was recently denied a temporary restraining order against several pro-Biden neighbors, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Michael Mason, a Rocklin, California, resident and Trump supporter, claimed in civil petition filings that he endured constant harassment from neighborhood adults and children via pro-Biden chants and chalk-written messages mocking his political leaning. He also alleged that a Trump campaign sign was stolen from his front lawn.

“I didn’t want to do a restraining order. Nobody wants to do that, or to put these people in the limelight. I’ve asked them multiple times [to stop], and they won’t listen,” he told the Bee.

While Mason's request for a temporary restraining order was denied, his related civil petitions will be evaluated in court on November 23.

While the US mainstream media has projected Biden as the winner of the election, Trump has continued to accuse Democrats of cheating via the mail-in ballot system.

“I WON THE ELECTION,” The US president tweeted Wednesday morning. “VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!”

The Great State of Michigan, with votes being far greater than the number of people who voted, cannot certify the election. The Democrats cheated big time, and got caught. A Republican WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Trump has recently focused his efforts on alleged voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

According to the US president, there were “FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE” registered to vote in the city of Detroit, Michigan. “Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!” he asserted via social media.

Trump has yet to expound on his assertion or provide data to support his claims of fraud within Detroit - a city in which Black Americans make up 78.6% of the population.