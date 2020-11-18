US Targets Ayatollah Khamenei-Associated Foundation in New Round of Iran Sanctions

As part of its ongoing vast pressure campaign against Iran, the United States earlier imposed similar limitations on four individuals and six companies.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged more sanctions on Iran "in the coming weeks and months", while the US Treasury Department has updated its list of newly sanctioned individuals and companies.

The new batch of sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic includes restrictions against nine individuals and dozens of entities, including the Khamenei-linked Bonyad Mostazafan foundation and Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, as per the US Treasury Department website.

Last week, the US introduced limitations targeting four high-profile Iranians and six local companies, with the move closely following Washington's sanctions slapped on the Islamic Republic’s oil sector, including the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum.

Axios reported around that time that the Trump administration, which has been persisting in its crackdown on Iran, aimed to use the restrictions to make life difficult for Democrat Joe Biden, who is projected to win the presidential election and would perhaps strive to get the US back into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, which Trump unilaterally withdrew from back in May 2018.

Biden, for his part, promised while campaigning for the presidency to move quickly to re-join the nuclear deal with Iran, so long as Iran likewise complies with the provisions of the deal.

However, US special envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams voiced doubt that Joe Biden would be able to rid Iran of the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump.

"Legally, it is correct that a president has the right to reverse any executive act that he took or that a previous president took. Whether it is advisable and politically possible is a different question”, Abrams said, noting that the US persist in exercising the poliies of maximum pressure on Tehran in the foreseeable future.

“It’s unrelated to politics, it has nothing to do with the elections. It’s the foreign policy of the US".

The bilateral tensions between Washington and Tehran have severely intensified since the Trump team's unilateral decision to pull out from the P5+1 2015 Iran nuclear deal clinched under Barack Obama and started to retrieve Washington's sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement terms.