Register
15:58 GMT18 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a conference call with banks on efforts to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington

    Childhood Friend of Ivanka Trump Bashes Her For Supporting Father’s 'Repugnant' Policies

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    123
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107889/05/1078890534_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7dd8d493aa2b0de4ecaa531263bad722.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011181081203897-childhood-friend-of-ivanka-trump-bashes-her-for-supporting-fathers-repugnant-policies/

    Lysandra Ohrstrom met Ivanka when she joined an all-girls school in Manhattan. She writes that the two became inseparable after they were sent to Paris during their freshman year. “We remained that way for more than a decade, more sisters than best friends”, Ohrstrom wrote.

    A former childhood friend of Ivanka Trump has harshly criticised her for supporting father’s "repugnant" policies. In an article in Vanity Fair magazine, Lysandra Ohrstrom, a freelance journalist who has reported on Lebanon and the United States for more than 10 years, said Ivanka had spent her career developing and embodying "a more polished and intellectual offshoot of the Trump brand”. Her objective, Ohrstrom writes, was to serve as an inspirational example of a "woman who works" to the middle-class housewives. The journalist remembers how people marvelled at how the young Ivanka had turned out to be so unlike her parents - "polite, refined, and fun to be around".

    When Donald Trump won the 2016 election, she was sure that Ivanka would step in to moderate what Ohrstrom described as her father's "most regressive, racist tendencies". Ivanka’s decision to align her fate with her father’s laid waste to the image she had worked so diligently to build, Ohrstrom writes.

    “I’ve had countless conversations with friends who also grew up with Ivanka about how appalled we are that she didn’t publicly oppose Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, or any of her dad’s especially repugnant policies", Ohrstrom writes.

    Why hasn't she spoken about Ivanka before? According to the journalist, her disgust at Donald Trump’s policies was outweighed by fear of "being dragged through the mud, dismissed by the family as a nasty loser".

    Ohrstrom says that after she voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, she decided to write about her friendship with Ivanka without intending to publish the story. However, the journalist notes, the more she wrote about her ex-friend, the more she realised that she didn’t owe Ivanka silence.

    "For the past four years I have tried to tune out the conversation that dominated international media, but it is nearly impossible to ignore when the person who used to pluck ingrown hairs from your bikini line suddenly appoints herself to the role of unelected public official and begins to torch democracy", Ohrstrom writes.

    At the same time, she notes that although she has become repulsed by Ivanka’s ability to aid and abet her father, she still misses her old friend.

    "I miss going to Green Kitchen on First Avenue at 1 a.m. for "mozzarazza" hailing down a gondola in Amsterdam for a tour, belting out 'Anna Begins' and songs from Les Mis [musical Les Miserables] on a road trip. But most of all, I miss the time when the Trump family quest for power was not dangerous to the country", she writes.

    Claims About Ivanka and Donald Trump

    In her article, Ohrstrom also spoke about her friendship with Ivanka and remembered incidents that occurred when she spent time with the Trump family.

    Speaking about Donald Trump, she said the 45th president never remembered her name, but had a photographic memory when it came to changes in her body and always congratulated her whenever she lost weight. In another recollection about the Republican president, Ohrstrom writes about how the businessman-turned-politician had delivered a toast to guests at his country club Mar-a-Lago.

    The journalist writes that Trump addressed everyone in the room as "the richest Jews in the world", complimented their luxury sports cars, and spoke about his war with a neighbouring "Waspy" country club, which he called a dump. Ohrstrom claims that in reality, Trump is insecure.

    "Palm Beach’s old-guard communities were among the few not seduced by his wealth", the journalist said.

    Ohrstrom goes on to say that when she started wearing a necklace with her name written in Arabic, Ivanka became irritated. The journalist’s pro-Palestinian stance in the Arab-Israeli conflict reportedly started to chafe Ivanka, who at that time had started dating her future husband Jared Kushner, whose family is Orthodox Jewish. At one point Ivanka told her friend:

    "How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, 'terrorist'", Ivanka said, as cited by the journalist.

    Ivanka called Ohrstrom a Marxist when the two had a disagreement when speaking about unaffordable housing in Manhattan.
    Ohrstrom claims that Ivanka had always turned to her for advice on what books to read. However, she didn't appreciate the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Empire Falls" about the life of a diner manager in a working-class community.

    "Ly, why would you tell me to read a book about f**king poor people? What part of you thinks I would be interested in this", said Ivanka, as cited by Ohrstrom.

    According to Ohrstrom, the two grew apart after Ivanka sent a rude text message. The journalist had started a new job in a different field, a day after Ivanka’s wedding with Jared Kushner. She writes that a few days or weeks later, Ivanka had still not asked her how things were at her new work place. Ohrstrom then sent Ivanka a text message:

    "Hey, I started a new job the day after your wedding, and you haven’t asked me a single question about it".
    Ivanka then replied: "Ly, I’m too busy for this sh*t".

    Related:

    Every Legally Cast Vote Should be Counted, Every Illegally Cast Vote Should Not, Ivanka Trump Says
    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner's Social Set to ‘Steer Clear’ of Them Post-White House, Claim Media
    Tags:
    Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse