Hostage Situation Ongoing Amid Possible Home Invasion in New York City's Queens, NYPD Says

New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed on Tuesday that people are being held hostage in what appears to be a possible home invasion in Queens, New York City.
According to the police, Emergency Service Unit (ESU) members are establishing a tactical plan, while Strategic Response Group (SRG) officers are securing the perimeter.
An aerial footage demonstrating the scene has been released by the police in a now deleted tweet, as NYPD Chief of Special Operations, Harry J. Wedin, urged citizens to avoid the area of 125 Street in South Ozone Park.
#HappeningNow— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) November 18, 2020
There is a hostage / barricaded situation @NYPD106Pct regarding a possible home invasion with armed perpetrators. #Aviation is providing overwatch #ESU members are establishing a tactical plan & #SRG members are securing the perimeter.
Avoid the area of 125 street pic.twitter.com/i0n1fKU5wd
According to local media, there are two people being held hostages, while police says negotiators are on their way.
No further details were immediately available.
All comments
Show new comments (0)