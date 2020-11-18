Trump Says Fired Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs

US President Donald Trump announced in his Twitter on Tuesday that he fired Chris Krebs from the position of the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the DHS.
According to the President, Krebs was fired because of his "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of 2020 US presidential election.
"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more", Trump tweeted. "Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency".
...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
Reports suggesting that Krebs was soon to be removed from his position emerged earlier in November, with Politico alleging that it could be "in part because of a website he created to debunk election-related misinformation". Krebs was reportedly expected to be fired since just after the election day.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)