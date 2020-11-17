Register
22:39 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

    ‘This is Idiotic’: Ted Cruz Bashes Fellow US Lawmaker for ‘Being a Complete A**’ Over Mask Dispute

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/31/1078203109_0:0:3102:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_145da8c232957fb4e3f547d004106d8e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011171081197037-this-is-idiotic-ted-cruz-bashes-fellow-us-lawmaker-for-being-a-complete-a-over-mask-dispute/

    While masks are mandatory in the US Congress’ House of Representatives, the Senate chamber does not require lawmakers to follow such rules - instead, face coverings are only recommended.

    US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to Twitter late Monday to provide his take on a heated exchange of words between two fellow senators, calling one of his colleagues a “complete a**” for demanding that another lawmaker wear a mask while inside the congressional chamber.

    The Monday dispute regarding the use of masks involved Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). Video footage of the interaction shows a mask-wearing Brown standing at a lectern, immediately requesting that Sullivan, who was presiding over the Senate at the time, wear a mask.

    “I'd start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks,” Brown said, before quickly remarking that he “can’t tell [Sullivan] what to do.” Sullivan, in turn, retorted that he does not wear a mask when “speaking” in the chamber, like "most senators."

    “I don’t need your instruction,” the Alaska senator told Brown.

    The remainder of the verbal exchange saw Brown remark that “there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health,” and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “doesn’t seem to care.”

    However, hours after the exchange, Cruz weighed in on the matter, calling the incident completely “idiotic.”

    “This is idiotic,” Cruz wrote in a late-night tweet. “[Brown] is being a complete a**. He wears a mask to speak - when nobody is remotely near him - as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.”

    “[Sullivan] was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet,” he added.

    The Monday altercation, however, isn’t the first time that Brown has called on a colleague to don a mask. In fact, in a tweet fired off later in the day, the Ohio senator wrote that his concerns were “once again … refused.”

    According to the Washington Post, while masks are mandatory on the House floor, the same cannot be said in the Senate, where it’s only recommended that officials wear a mask.

    The incident comes as the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on masks, which indicate that face coverings are strongly suggested to “prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID-19.

    “Masks are primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets ('source control'), which is especially relevant for asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others, and who are estimated to account for more than 50% of transmissions,” reads the health agency’s bulletin.

    The agency has also urged individuals to “wear a mask in public settings and when they are around people who do not live in their household,” underscoring that masks themselves are not a substitute for social distancing.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Planning Nationwide Mask Mandate to Curb COVID-19, Reports Suggest
    Ted Cruz Blocks Senate Tribute to RBG Over 'Dying Wish Not to Replace Her Until New POTUS Installed'
    Senate Panel May Subpoena Twitter CEO Over Censorship of Biden Allegations, Ted Cruz Says
    Ted Cruz Calls For US Democracy to Be Saved by Blocking Democrats From Enlarging Supreme Court
    Tags:
    COVID-19, mask, US Senators, US Senator, senator, senators, US Congress, Ted Cruz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse