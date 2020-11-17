Register
21:05 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York, Thursday, March 2, 2107.

    'The Show Isn’t Going Anywhere': Tucker Carlson Dismisses Claims He is Leaving Fox News

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106974/90/1069749034_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_bfcd2f9eba5612f241d32ba8572ce1f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011171081195763-the-show-isnt-going-anywhere-tucker-carlson-dismisses-claims-he-is-leaving-fox-news-/

    The Tucker Carlson Tonight television show has been one of the highest-rated news programs in the United States since it first aired on the conservative cable channel in 2016. Its host is a Trump-supporter and has backed the president’s numerous allegations that there were widespread voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

    Political TV host Tucker Carlson responded to allegations that he is leaving Fox News for Newsmax, during the Monday episode of his show. The 51-year-old pundit assured viewers that he does not plan to quit Fox, in fact Carlson said that his program would expand.

    "Over the weekend, we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News. This show isn’t going anywhere. It’s getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less, and we’re grateful for that", the TV host stated, adding that he is working on a project which could expand the show’s "reporting and analysis" into other parts of the United States.

    His statement came in reference to an image that reportedly originated on Parler, a social media website, which is popular among the conservatives and then appeared on Twitter. The image shows a post falsely attributed to Carlson.

    "The American people spoke their truth. Fox News is over. I will be starting at Newsmax next month. Fox News has been a good home to me for a long time and I’m grateful, but we no longer align to the same truths and values. I serve the American people and I need to go where they can feel safe hearing me."

    The image was shared on Facebook, and the website flagged it as misinformation.

    Fox News has drawn harsh criticism from Trump and his supporters after it declared Joe Biden the winner of the US 2020 presidential election, describing Biden as the "President-elect" before all the ballots were counted.

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, U.S. October 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    What's Really Behind Trump's Legal Team's Strategy & Do His Lawyers Believe in Victory?

    Trump has repeatedly attacked the channel, while the presidents’ supporters recently jeered at the channel during am outdoor rally in Washington DC dubbed the Million MAGA March, which saw 11,600 Trump supporters gather in the US capital to back the president and denounce the projected results of the presidential election, as well as condemn allegations of voter fraud.

    Reports say many GOP supporters have defected from Fox News to other conservative media, including Newsweek and the conservative One America News Network (OANN), which refrained from declaring Biden as the winner, urging viewers to wait until all ballots were counted.

    Trump has recently recommended that his supporters get their news from Newsweek and OANN.

    Related:

    Donald Trump’s Finest Hour
    Biden Elaborates on Economic Plan, Minimum Wage Increase, Tax Policy, COVID-19 Response
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, One America News Network, Newsmax, Fox News, Tucker Carlson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse