'The Show Isn’t Going Anywhere': Tucker Carlson Dismisses Claims He is Leaving Fox News

The Tucker Carlson Tonight television show has been one of the highest-rated news programs in the United States since it first aired on the conservative cable channel in 2016. Its host is a Trump-supporter and has backed the president’s numerous allegations that there were widespread voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

Political TV host Tucker Carlson responded to allegations that he is leaving Fox News for Newsmax, during the Monday episode of his show. The 51-year-old pundit assured viewers that he does not plan to quit Fox, in fact Carlson said that his program would expand.

"Over the weekend, we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News. This show isn’t going anywhere. It’s getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less, and we’re grateful for that", the TV host stated, adding that he is working on a project which could expand the show’s "reporting and analysis" into other parts of the United States.

His statement came in reference to an image that reportedly originated on Parler, a social media website, which is popular among the conservatives and then appeared on Twitter. The image shows a post falsely attributed to Carlson.

"The American people spoke their truth. Fox News is over. I will be starting at Newsmax next month. Fox News has been a good home to me for a long time and I’m grateful, but we no longer align to the same truths and values. I serve the American people and I need to go where they can feel safe hearing me."

The image was shared on Facebook, and the website flagged it as misinformation.

Fox News has drawn harsh criticism from Trump and his supporters after it declared Joe Biden the winner of the US 2020 presidential election, describing Biden as the "President-elect" before all the ballots were counted.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the channel, while the presidents’ supporters recently jeered at the channel during am outdoor rally in Washington DC dubbed the Million MAGA March, which saw 11,600 Trump supporters gather in the US capital to back the president and denounce the projected results of the presidential election, as well as condemn allegations of voter fraud.

Reports say many GOP supporters have defected from Fox News to other conservative media, including Newsweek and the conservative One America News Network (OANN), which refrained from declaring Biden as the winner, urging viewers to wait until all ballots were counted.

Trump has recently recommended that his supporters get their news from Newsweek and OANN.