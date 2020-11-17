Register
15:37 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Pentagon Fails to Get Clean Audit in 2020, Might Not Achieve One Until 2027

    © AP Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_0:115:3090:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_506800690823ac8ace83098f9afcd52a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011171081194511-pentagon-fails-to-get-clean-audit-in-2020-might-not-achieve-one-until-2027/

    The Department of Defence is the last remaining US government department without a clean fresh audit. This year's failure to achieve one is largely attributed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Pentagon has failed to pass a clean audit in 2020 after several unsuccessful attempts undertaken over the last three years. The last attempt is, however, expected to result in a clean audit for the Defence Information Systems Agency’s working capital fund, which will make it the seventh Department of Defence office to receive one. At the same time, many more, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, are yet to produce one.

    The process of accounting for all of the Department of Defence assets, cash flows, and expenditures could take years and might only conclude around 2027, acting Department of Defence Comptroller Thomas Harker warned, while calling the progress made during the 2020 audit attempt a "significant improvement". However, it appears that it not only managed to give a clean audit to the DISA, but it also greatly improved the accountability of the Marine Corps, as well as other Pentagon-related agencies.

    "What you’re seeing is a maturation of the process. Many of the individual agencies or services are developing more capability and better accounting skills so that they can resolve a lot of the problems, and you’re seeing significant process in certain areas", Harker noted.

    Harker further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely impeded the ability of auditors to carry out inspections at the numerous American overseas bases due to travel bans. While part of the work can be done via videoconferences, namely ensuring the existence of the assets mentioned on the documents, it is impossible to assess whether all of the Pentagon's overseas assets are properly registered in the DoD's papers without visiting the bases in-person, the comptroller explained.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © CC0
    Pentagon Asks US Congress to Classify Future Years Defense Program Spending

    The Pentagon is the last US government department to remain without a clean new audit, which would have been the third one in its history. The Department of Defence long resisted starting the last audit, citing the extreme complexity of the endeavour, considering the Pentagon's exorbitantly huge structure and the amount of assets. However, the process was kick-started in 2017 under pressure from Congress. In order to make it doable, the audit was separated into 24 separate ones, each focusing on its own departmental its own departmental offices. So far, the review of assets has found no signs of fraud, but has only resolved a little over 16% of all the issues that emerged over the last three years.

    Related:

    Pentagon Dismisses Reports of US Troop Withdrawal from South Korea If Seoul Rejects Spending Hike
    Pentagon Calls for NATO Spending Increase ‘to Deter Russia’
    Pentagon Spends Taxpayer Dollars to Track Coronavirus News in Russian Media, Leaked Docs Show
    Pentagon Asks US Congress to Classify Future Years Defense Program Spending
    US to Spend Almost $1.5Bln on Missile Defense Contracts for Aegis, SM-3 Systems, Pentagon Says
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, US Department of Defense (DoD), audit, Pentagon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse