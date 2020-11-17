SpaceX Crew-1 Docks With International Space Station

The SpaceX Crew Dragon is arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday, as its crew is being welcomed onto the station where they are scheduled to have a press conference with crew members and senior NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronauts.
The Crew Dragon is carrying NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese counterpart Soichi Noguchi from JAXA, to the ISS. They will be welcomed there by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and NASA's Kate Rubins.
Earlier in the month, NASA certified the Space X Crew Dragon craft for routine flights to the ISS.
