Biden and Harris Comment on US Economy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch a live broadcast from Wilmington, Delaware as Joe Biden, who has been projected as the winner of the US presidential election by the media, and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris deliver remarks on the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in the day, the incumbent president of the US, Donald Trump, doubled down on his confidence that he won the 3 November presidential election. Previously, he has repeatedly taken to Twitter to insist that Biden "only won in the eyes of the fake news media", adding that he concedes "nothing".
According to the AP's tally, Biden has won 290 of the Electoral College votes, while Trump has 232 votes.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)