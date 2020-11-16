Register
03:41 GMT16 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office after returning at the conclusion of an event about the Operation Warp Speed program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, held in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.

    Trump Set to Take More Harsh Steps Against China Soon, Report Says

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081162571_0:243:3080:1975_1200x675_80_0_0_be5ed757ed66ab30cd5aace420a8bacd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011161081176716-trump-set-to-take-more-harsh-steps-against-china-soon-report-says/

    By doing so, Trump is reportedly trying to make it complicated for the projected Biden administration to change the US' policy on Beijing, which is being justified as an adequate response to what Washington calls "aggressive" policies by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

    US President Donald Trump is set to enact a series of harsh policies towards China before projected president-elect Joe Biden might enter the White House, Axios reported on Sunday citing senior Trump officials close to the matter.

    In particular, the Trump administration will expand sanctions or restrictions to include more Chinese companies, government entities and officials, for what it deems as threats to US national security, or "human rights violations" in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. At the same time, no new policies are expected in connection with Taiwan, or towards Chinese consulates in the US, officials say.

    "Unless Beijing reverses course and becomes a responsible player on the global stage, future US presidents will find it politically suicidal to reverse President Trump's historic actions", National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said.

    The new measures will include expanding the list of the companies that the Defence Ministry believes are tied to the Chinese military. Earlier this week, President Trump issued an executive order prohibiting purchases or sales of securities tied to China's military starting on 11 January. Prior to that, Washington blacklisted 24 Chinese companies, accusing them of helping the Chinese government construct artificial islands in the South China Sea.

    In addition to that, the Trump administration may appoint senior roles in the government to officials holding more hawkish views on China, though Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will "continue playing a leading role" in this direction.

    According to DNI senior adviser Cliff Sims, the whole vision behind these policies is to provide a "necessary mindset shift from the Cold War and post-9/11 counterterrorism eras to a focus on great power competition with an adversarial China".

    The US-China Trade Wars

    Trump has been pursuing harsh policies towards China for quite some time already. In June 2018, the tariff war broke out between the two states after the US president decided to impose 25 percent on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit.

    At the beginning of 2020, Washington and Beijing struck the Phase One trade deal in which China agreed to increase purchases of American goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years. In February, China reduced by 50 percent tariffs it had imposed on a number of US goods in retaliation for the increased import duties.

    However, the future of the trade deal has been disputed following Trump's claims about the origins of COVID-19 and the alleged theft of American intellectual property by Chinese companies.

    The latest issues between the two states concern the Trump administration's efforts to ban Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in the United States over national security concerns. According to Trump, the Chinese government is allegedly using the app to obtain data from American users.

    Tensions in the Indo-Pacific

    The US-China relations are also complicated in the South China Sea, where the United States has increased its military presence, including jets and vessels. The US justifies military drills in the disputed waters with calls for freedom of navigation, while Beijing perceives such activity close to its borders as a potential threat.

    The differences between the US and China have also been fueled by Washington's policies in the Taiwan Strait after the Trump administration stepped up its engagement with the authorities in Taiwan, including potential arms sales. Beijing says Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, asking other countries to adhere to the "One China" policy and not to interfere in the region's affairs.

    US official communications insist on applying the term Indo-Pacific to the region otherwise known as Asia-Pacific, purportedly to diminish China's dominion and counter its maritime territorial claims. In July, US Navy said the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan conducted joint drills in the South China Sea "in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific".

    Tags:
    national security, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse