Trump Says Major Lawsuits Showing Unconstitutionality of Presidential Election Coming

The president has refused to concede the presidential race, saying that this year's election was rigged by Democrats in favour of Joe Biden, citing, apart from everything else, that preliminary results showed he was leading in several states, which were later taken by Biden.

President Donald Trump shared in a tweet on late Sunday that major lawsuits are coming to show the "unconstitutionality of the 2020 election".

In a tweet several hours earlier, Trump said, "[Biden] won because the Election was Rigged", spurring a lot of fuss on social media, with netizens wondering if he had conceded. However, the president clarified later in another tweet that he has conceded nothing, suggesting he will continue the legal battle against what he calls election fraud.

Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Vote Counting Continues

Though the presidential election took place almost two weeks ago, the final outcome is still to be announced, since all states have to certify their election results. As of today, major US media outlets project Democrat Biden as the president-elect. The former vice president in the Obama administration has already claimed victory in the presidential race, outlining his "first steps in office" and picking the new White House chief of staff.

'Rigged' Election

Trump has so far refused to concede, saying that this year's election saw massive fraud and voter irregularities. The president cited witness accounts of false ballots cast, dead people voting, possible machine system glitches, adding that Republican observers were not allowed to watch vote counting. He has also argued that on the night of Election Day, polls in several key states showed him winning, but the situation changed in a few hours to show Biden ahead.

Following the preliminary results, the Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.