Register
15:37 GMT15 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former Defense Undersecretary for Policy Michele Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, participates in a panel discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

    Biden May Reportedly Pick Woman to Head Pentagon in Case of Victory, Setting Historic Precedent

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081173817_0:0:2868:1613_1200x675_80_0_0_b9a75d377d688301782e6224fa3a139f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011151081173908-biden-may-reportedly-pick-woman-to-head-pentagon-in-case-of-victory-setting-historic-precedent/

    Biden is yet to officially secure victory in the election despite American news networks having already projected him as the winner. The candidate and his team are already working on the expected transition of power, with the Democrat reportedly planning to deliver on his promise of a more diverse administration.

    The projected winner in the US presidential election, Joe Biden, is reportedly considering appointing former Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Michèle Flournoy as his secretary of defence upon taking office, The Herald reported, citing anonymous officials. Should the report turn out to be true and Biden is victorious in the election, Flournoy would become the first woman to hold the post.

    President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

    According to the sources, Flournoy, who has worked at the Department of Defence but never served in the military, is a "front-runner" to take a post in Biden's expected administration. She was also expected to receive a position in a Hillary Clinton administration if the then-Democratic candidate had one the 2016 election.

    Not a Fan of Radical Changes and Complete Withdrawal of Troops

    Flournoy is a co-founder of the Westexec Advisors consulting company, which focuses on geopolitical risk analysis, and the Centre for a New American Security think tank. She also holds a position on the board of Booz Allen Hamilton, a government contractor known among other things for being behind the notorious NSA surveillance programmes revealed by the whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013. Her involvement with the government contractor may become a roadblock in her confirmation, should it occur, especially in the Senate, where the Republicans could retain their majority.

    The potential future secretary of defence has spoken in support of certain changes in her speeches, specifically in terms of boosting US cooperation with its allies, rebuilding mutual trust with them. She noted that the process of changing the perception of America in the eyes of its foreign allies, supposedly undermined by the actions of the Trump administration, would take "a number of years".

    "Whoever the next president is, whether it’s a second Trump term or Vice President Biden or whoever it is, one of the top agenda items is going to try to, I think, repair some of that perception", Flournoy stated in the past.

    Flournoy also supports a limited US military presence in the Middle East and Afghanistan instead of a complete withdrawal. Trump's former Defence Secretary Mark Esper also supported a limited US engagement in the region and opposed a complete withdrawal, something that reportedly prompted his "termination" and subsequent replacement by Trump with the former director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, Christopher C. Miller, on 9 November.

    Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a press briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Donald Trump Axes Pentagon Chief Mark Esper, Replaces Him With NCTC Director Christopher C. Miller

    Biden's alleged defence secretary pick is on the same page with the current administration in regards to recognising China as the main challenger to US global military dominance in the long-term. Regardless, should Flournoy be appointed, she is unlikely to opt for a major U-turn in America's defence policy.

    "One of the most dangerous tendencies is for — after a change of administration, particularly when there’s a change of party — for the new team to come in and use the term ‘repudiation’. But to come in and assume that everything their predecessors did was wrong, you know, they throw the baby out with the bathwater, basically, and they overcorrect in another direction", Flournoy said while speaking at the Hudson Institute.

    Related:

    Preparing Nuclear Test for 'Rabid Dog' Biden? Kim Jong-un Disappears From Public… Again
    Esper Reportedly Warned Trump Against Speedy Afghan Pullout in Memo Before Termination
    'God Help Us’: Mark Esper Worried New Pentagon Chief May Become ‘a Real Yes Man’
    Esper's Termination Sets Off String of Resignations at US Defenсe Department
    Trump Tweets Biden 'Won Because the Election Was Rigged', Refuses to Concede Defeat
    Mark Esper's Replacement Consistent With Trump's View Biden 'Wronged His Election', Commentator Says
    Tags:
    appointment, Pentagon, Joe Biden, US, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse