'Shameful': Ivanka Trump Blasts Media For 'Total Silence' on Violence Against Conservatives

Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump has condemned the media’s coverage of attacks on conservatives, calling it "shameful" and "dangerous". The 39-year-old took to Twitter to express her frustration at incidents of attacks on Trump’s supporters. Ivanka noted that the media would have reacted differently had the victims of the violence belonged to the other side of the political aisle.
The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 15, 2020
Just image the outrage and indignation if this went the other way.
Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted.
On 14 November, thousands (the president put the number at hundreds of thousands) of Trump supporters gathered for a demonstration dubbed the Million MAGA March in the US capital to back the Republican president and denounce the projected results of the presidential election.
November 14, 2020
The mainstream media declared Joe Biden the winner of the vote before all ballots were counted. Trump has claimed that there was widespread voter fraud and that the Democrat won only because the "election was rigged". The Republican has refused to concede defeat and his campaign has filed lawsuits in several key states and requested recounts of ballots.
Saturday’s rally turned violent after anti-Trump protesters clashed with his supporters. Earlier today, the president posted a link to a video that apparently shows an attack on one of his supporters.
Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
