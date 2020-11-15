Register
12:30 GMT15 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, listens as Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller, right, addresses the court during Epstein's arraignment, Monday, July 8, 2019 in New York

    Smells Fishy: Prosecutor Working on Plea Deal for Epstein in 2008 Reportedly Dated His Attorney

    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/58/1078125802_0:410:2876:2028_1200x675_80_0_0_6596cc0ef419594869a6039dde972238.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011151081172904-smells-fishy-prosecutor-working-on-plea-deal-for-epstein-in-2008-reportedly-dated-his-attorney/

    A probe has been launched into the notorious 2008 plea deal that allowed Epstein to walk free after 13 months and eventually build his purported sex trafficking ring, despite police findings about dozens of potential victims of the sex offender.

    An attorney who defended late financier Jeffrey Epstein, Lilly Ann Sanchez, had a brief relationship with one of the Florida prosecutors, who worked on the lucrative plea deal for the sex offender in 2008, the New York Daily News has reported. The news outlet's findings are based on a review of the 2008 plea deal recently conducted by the US Department of Justice, but which had never been published in full over victim privacy concerns.

    Only a summary of the report by the Office of Professional Responsibility was published by the DoJ, which made no mention of a romance between Sanchez and one of the prosecutors on the case - Matthew Menchel. Neither Menchel nor Sanchez has commented on the news outlet's findings.

    According to the reported contents of the review provided to the NY Daily News by an anonymous source, Menchel and Sanchez dated for a few weeks in 2003, when they both worked at the Southern District of Florida's US Attorney's Office. Menchel never notified the authorities about a potential conflict of interests, the source, who provided the report, told the New York Daily News, adding that the situation "stinks to high heaven".

    FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier
    © AP Photo / New York State Sex Offender Registry
    FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier

    Menchel should have reported his previous affair with Sanchez according to the reported conclusions of the DoJ's Office of Professional Responsibility. The office reportedly indicated that Menchel would then have been removed from the case.

    The prosecutor later left the Epstein case before it was closed, and he also claimed in his filing for the DoJ's report that the brief romance with Sanchez had not affected his handling of the Epstein plea deal. It is unclear how much influence Menchel could have wielded on the terms of the 2008 deal before his departure.

    Notorious Slap-on-the-Wrist Deal

    The DoJ previously ordered the review of the 2008 plea deal, handled by then-Florida Federal Prosecutor Alex Acosta, and which effectively allowed Epstein to walk free after serving only 13 months of his 18-month sentence, despite initially being accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. The report on the case condemned Acosta for exercising "poor judgement", but stopped short of accusing him of any wrongdoing.

    After walking out of prison, the disgraced financier purportedly built an extensive sex trafficking ring involving underage girls and allegedly involving clients in high places. He was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, but was never convicted as he died in a jail cell after committing suicide the same year.

    A protest group called Hot Mess hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City
    © AFP 2020 / STEPHANIE KEITH
    Epstein Didn't Kill Himself? Trump Doubts the Accused Sex Trafficker Committed Suicide

    Not long before his death, Epstein was taken off suicide watch, his cellmate was transferred and never replaced, and the guards did not check up on him as regularly as they were supposed to. This series of events apparently allowed the financier to end his life, sparking a multitude of speculations that they were not accidental. Some conspiracy theories went as far as to suggest that Epstein was, in fact, assassinated, to prevent him from negotiating another plead deal in which he would spill the names of his powerful clients. However, the results of a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death indicated that the financier had indeed committed suicide.

    Related:

    Two Alleged Victims of Epstein Reportedly Drop Their Cases Against Maxwell and Ex-Financier's Estate
    New Details on Epstein's 'Abuse', Info on Prince Andrew are Reportedly Set to Be Unleashed by FBI
    Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Hopes Biden Admin Will Be 'More Aggressive' in Probing Prince Andrew
    Sex Predator Epstein's Ex-Lover Battles to Keep Dynamite New 'Sex Files' From Being Made Public
    FBI Agents Wanted to Arrest 'Judge' Epstein at Virgin Islands Beauty Pageant in 2007, Report Reveals
    Tags:
    conflict of interest, sex offenders, Jeffrey Epstein, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse