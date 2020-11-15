Register
    In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

    Susan Rice Calls Report on Hillary Clinton Being Tapped as US Envoy to UN 'Insult' to Ex-First Lady

    US
    Late last week, Hillary Clinton argued in a tweet that Democrat Joe Biden's projected victory in the 3 November election was "a history-making ticket" which may open "a new page for America". The official tally in the election, however, is yet to be released as President Donald Trump wages a legal battle against alleged voter fraud.

    Speculation about Hillary Clinton being considered as the American ambassador to the United Nations in the Biden team is "ridiculous", ex-US envoy to the UN Susan Rice tweeted earlier this week.

    Rice, who also served as US national security adviser, described the rumours as "an insult" to Clinton, and something that the ex-US ambassador said should be stopped. Clinton has not commented on Rice's tweet yet.

    The remarks came a few days after The Washington Post cited an unnamed source as saying that the former Secretary of State could become the Biden administration's ambassador to the UN and that the candidacy of Bill Clinton's wife is already "being discussed".

    This followed Hillary Clinton speaking on a podcast on Tuesday about Democratic nominee Joe Biden allegedly winning "the most important election of our lifetimes", adding that "flipping the [Republican-controlled] Senate is the next task at hand".

    The comments followed the ex-Secretary of State tweeting late last week that Biden's projected win in the 3 November election "is a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America".

    National Security Adviser Susan Rice arrives to speak at the Brookings Institution to outline President Barack Obama’s foreign policy priorities, Friday, Feb. 6, 2015, in Washington
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    National Security Adviser Susan Rice arrives to speak at the Brookings Institution to outline President Barack Obama’s foreign policy priorities, Friday, Feb. 6, 2015, in Washington

    In a separate development on Tuesday, The Sunday Times reported that Biden may nominate former US President Barack Obama as the American ambassador to the UK "as a thank-you", a reference to Biden having been the former's VP from 2009 to 2017. 

    While the self-proclaimed president-elect is already setting up a transition team, the official results of the election have yet to be announced, with the Trump campaign filing legal challenges across the US to dispute the results of vote counting in the key swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

    "There is tremendous evidence of widespread voter fraud in that there is irrefutable proof that our Republican poll watchers and observers were not allowed to be present in poll counting rooms. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and others. Unconstitutional!", POTUS claimed in a tweet on Sunday.

    As far as Hillary Clinton is concerned, it was reported in 2015 that she used a private server instead of a government one to deal with all her correspondence when she served as Secretary of State between 2009 and 2013 under then-President Obama.

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, and Vice President Joe Biden wave as they arrive at a campaign rally Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pa.
    © AP Photo / Mel Evans
    Hillary Clinton Might Want a Much More Important Role Than UN Envoy in Biden Admin, Wall Street Analyst Says
    The information caused flak from critics who asserted that it was against federal law to use a personal e-mail account for government-related correspondence. Clinton herself insisted that she had done so only out of "convenience".

    The controversy drew widespread attention during the 2016 presidential election, because Clinton was nominated by the Democratic Party to run against Donald Trump. In July 2016, former CIA director James Comey said that the results of the investigation into Clinton's e-mails did not provide grounds to prosecute her, but added that she had been "extremely careless".

