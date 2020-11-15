Trump Calls on DC Police to Not 'Hold Back' After MAGA Supporters Attacked

Donald Trump has urged police not to "hold back" in doing their job, addressing clashes in the capital after the president's supporters were harassed by anti-Trump activists following a peaceful demonstration.
ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
Trump also shared a graphic video purportedly showing BLM protesters hitting a man, leaving him unconscious as he exited the event.
Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
The supporters of the president rallied in the capital to protest against so-called "vote fraud", chanting "We Want Trump" and "Stop the Steal", addressing the election dispute.
The vote count for the 3 November elections was expected to take additional time this year due to the immense number of mail-in votes amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. On 7 November, major American TV networks declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race.
The Trump campaign, however, refused to concede, demanding recounts and filing lawsuits in battleground states amid numerous reports of alleged voting violations.
