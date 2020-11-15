Biden Cancer Initiative Reportedly Gave Out No Grants in First Two Years, Spent Money on Salaries

The charity, founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, saw its staff - many of whom are former officials of the Obama administration - making hundreds of thousands of dollars in just two years.

The Biden Cancer Initiative, aimed at finding a cure for cancer, finances no research, but spent millions of dollars on its staff's salaries instead, the New York Post reported on Saturday, citing federal filings.

In the fiscal years 2017 and 2018, the charity spent $3,070,301 of the $4,809,619 in contributions it took in on salaries, of which its president Gregory Simon made $429,850 in fiscal 2018, which was nearly double his salary in fiscal 2017.

The rest of the money the charity spent on conferences and travel expenses, but no grants are mentioned.

During Obama's tenure, Biden headed the Cancer Moonshot Task Force, which initially set its goal as ending cancer, but later softened the rhetoric, apparently having considered the complexity of such an objective. Biden became Moonshot chief just seven months after his son Beau died from brain cancer at the age of 42.

Following the outcome of the 2016 race, Biden left the White House and founded the Biden Cancer Initiate together with his wife, as an extension of the work the Cancer Moonshot Task Force was doing. However, in July 2019, the charity put its operations on pause indefinitely, citing "unique circumstances", as Biden announced his presidential bid and diverted efforts to the 2020 election campaign.