Police Arrest Suspect in Attack on 'Ghostbusters' Star Rick Moranis

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom local authorities have listed as homeless, was arrested on Saturday, November 14 after he was spotted by transit officers near 72nd Street and Broadway, a few blocks from where the assault took place.
JUST IN | The man accused of sucker-punching the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” star Rick Moranis was arrested, police said.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 15, 2020
Marquis Ventura, 35, was collared by officers who recognized his face from wanted pictures and video released after the Oct. 1 attack.https://t.co/KNWkU4Gma8
Images of Ventura's face covered with a mask have been widely publicized in the month since the unprovoked attack, which was captured on video outside Rick Moranis's apartment in Central Park West.
🚨UPDATE IMAGE OF SUSPECT🚨 pic.twitter.com/sk2Q2YT2qN— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020
Earlier, on October 1, Rick Moranis, aged 67, was walking in Central Park West near West 70th street on his way to his apartment when he was knocked to the ground. He had to take himself to a hospital and then reported the attack to a local police station. After the attack, the actor suffered from pain in his head, back and right hip.
