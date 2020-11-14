'Hair Dye Has Conceded': Netizens Mock Trump's Sudden Change in Hair Colour From Blonde to Grey

In September 2020, it was revealed that the president had spent upward of $70,000 to style his hair while on the television show, The Apprentice.

Netizens have reacted with curiosity to Donald Trump’s apparent sudden change of hair colour following the November 3 election.

Appearing at his first press briefing since the heated contest for the presidency with Democrat contender Joe Biden, president Trump gave an update to the nation on the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Netizens appeared less interested in that, and more so in one apparently changed aspect of the president’s appearance: his iconic hair.

In the Rose Garden update, Mr Trump’s characteristic bright blonde barnet appeared to have changed to a light shade of grey.

Members of the global public, as well as journalists and pundits, were quick to weigh in with their observations on the president’s hair.

Donald Trump's hair is the talk of the town this morning. @BreakthruDiva pic.twitter.com/zG1MIeFjaG — FredsMommy (@mom_freds) November 14, 2020​

Trumps hair dresser and makeup artist (who make him look like a ripe pumpkin) have both conceded. pic.twitter.com/bgpS26sxEr — Belkiss Obadia💎 (@BelkissObadia) November 14, 2020

Trump probably thinks he can pass for Biden if he stops dying his hair. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HzTotlyBE7 — Shannon FM (@Katpa73) November 13, 2020

Rare footage of Trumps hair leaving the White House pic.twitter.com/jWzN7rsybj — Cabinteely Life (@CabinteelyLife) November 8, 2020

Trump hasn’t given up, but his hair has. pic.twitter.com/O1n66Xhi33 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 14, 2020 What do we call Trump's new hair color? I submit 'Second Place Silver' — Joe's Anger Translator 🌊 (@JoesAngry) November 14, 2020 The weirdest thing about the time since Election Day is learning that Trump uses a semi-permanent hair dye which washes out within a week. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 14, 2020

Emily Maitlis of BBC’s Newsnight Tweeted, “this whole speech is giving me a slightly out of body experience. Hair colour changed. Noticeably whiter. But the voice and the speed of delivery is the same.”

This whole speech is giving me a slightly out of body experience. Hair colour changed. Noticeably whiter. But the voice and the speed of delivery is the same. #Trump — emily m (@maitlis) November 13, 2020

Political pundit Ana Navvaro-Cardenas was more scathing in her commentary, asking, “is it my TV or is Trump’s hair not look it’s usual dog-p*** yellow today?”

Is it my TV or is Trump’s hair not looking it’s usual dog-piss yellow today? pic.twitter.com/9zBDHBR6RM — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 13, 2020

Taking aim at the president’s refusal to accept defeat at the hands of Mr Biden, Ahmed Baba of Rantt Media wrote, “it appears that Donald Trump’s hair dye has conceded.”

It is well known that President Trump takes great pride in his hair.

Back in August, Mr. Trump called for changing regulations to make shower heads stronger in order to help maintain his “perfect hair.”

“So showerheads - you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair - I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect,” the president said.