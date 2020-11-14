Trump Supporters Rally Outside Supreme Court, Protest Against Election Results

Watch a live broadcast from outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC, where supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered to protest against the results of the 3 November presidential election after US media declared Joe Biden "president-elect" despite the ongoing vote count.
The participants of the rally, who are joined by the "Proud Boys" group, believe that the 3 November election was rigged because of the mail-in ballot process, which helped Democratic hopeful Joe Biden take the lead in the nationwide vote. Donald Trump has not conceded, and his campaign has launched legal proceedings, seeking a recount of ballots in key states.
Similar protests called "Million MAGA March" and "March for Trump", as well as counter-protests, are expected to take place across the country at the weekend.
