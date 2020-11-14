Donald Trump Tells Geraldo Rivera He Is 'Realist' Who Will Do the 'Right Thing'

Earlier media reports suggested that if states end up certifying Democrat Joe Biden as the 2020 president-elect, Trump would seriously consider another re-election bid in 2024.

Donald Trump is "wounded but still strong", according to TV host and investigative journalist Geraldo Rivera, who had a phone conversation with the president on Tuesday.

Rivera added he has no doubt Trump will be running again in four years if the 2020 election results go against him. As of today, major US media outlets have projected Biden as the new president-elect. Although the states have yet to certify their election results, the ex-vice president has already claimed victory in this race.

"He's a frustrated man, he's wounded but still strong, he wants to do everything he can to make sure this is a fair result", Rivera said on "Outnumbered Overtime". "If this thing goes against him ... I have no doubt this man will rise to the occasion again and run in 2024."

Geraldo said that the US president told him he was a "realist" and would "do the right thing", adding that if he was "satisfied that every legitimate vote had been counted and every illegitimate vote had been thrown out", he would definitely concede.

Just had heartfelt phone call w friend @realDonaldTrump who said he's a "realist" who'll do the"right thing" But he wants to see "what states do in terms of certifiction (etc)" He sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he's accomplished — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2020

Rivera added that he got "no impression" Trump was "plotting the overthrow of the elected government", apparently referring to the claims of Democrats, following his concerns that massive fraud could have taken place during this year's election.

The Trump administration has disputed the preliminary results of the race, saying that the presidential election was rigged by Democrats in favour of Joe Biden and citing witness accounts of voter irregularities, possible machine system issues, and even dead Americans voting.

"Now [Trump] is very anxious as to how these efforts are going, to check out the votes, particularly [in] Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan", Rivera said.

​Following election night, Trump was frustrated that he was leading Biden in several states at first but then the results changed quickly, showing Biden ahead.

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Providing a COVID-19 update on Friday, Trump told reporters that "time will tell" who will take the Oval Office in January.