15:05 GMT13 November 2020
    US President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa on October 14, 2020

    POTUS Reportedly Mulling Kicking Off 2024 Bid Immediately if Biden Certified Winner

    US
    The Trump campaign has mounted legal challenges to election results in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona, accusing its opponents of election fraud. The president’s Democratic rivals, most of the mainstream media and even some Republicans have dismissed his fraud claims.

    Donald Trump is ‘talking seriously’ about announcing another run for the presidency in 2024 almost immediately if his opponent Joe Biden is formally certified as president-elect by the states, the New York Times has reported, citing sources familiar with the situation, including advisors and persons ‘close to the president’.

    Trump reportedly brought up the idea of running again on Wednesday at a meeting in the White House, where he and advisors spitballed ideas for securing him a second term.

    The report follows a scoop by Axios citing two sources earlier in the week that Trump had told advisors that he was considering running again in 2024. According to the outlet, advisors counseling Republicans considering a 2024 run are ‘dreading’ the thought of another Trump run, ‘given the extraordinary sway he holds over millions of GOP voters’.

    Publicly, Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him, citing alleged irregularities including ballot dumps, problems with voting machines and discrepancies in results the night of the election and those from later in the week.

    US media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 election on Saturday, with multiple world leaders congratulating the Democratic candidate and discussing the prospects of relations with the United States post-Trump.

    Formally, US states are expected to complete the certification of election results by early December, with a December 8 deadline set for resolving any election disputes, and electors from the Electoral College meeting to cast their respective ballots for president on December 14.

    South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the few politicians to have mentioned a 2024 run by Trump, urging the president to do so if his election fraud challenge “falls short” and he is not inaugurated for a second term in January 2021.

    Last week, Bryan Lanza, the former deputy communications director on Trump’s 2016 campaign, said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the president ran again.  “He could probably glide through the primary pretty quickly, he still has the fundraising apparatus…I don’t think we’ve seen the last of President Trump,” Lanza argued.

    The United States Constitution permits a president to serve two terms, either consecutively or intermittently. Grover Cleveland is the only president in US history to have served two nonconsecutive terms in office, doing so between 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.

    74 years old today, Trump would be 78 years old, a year older than Democratic candidate Joe Biden is now, if he ran again in 2024.

