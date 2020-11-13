Chicago Mayor Tells Citizens to Cancel Traditional Thanksgiving and Stay Home Due to COVID-19

Along with Chicago, the state authorities have also urged citizens to start quarantining themselves right away, ahead of Thanksgiving day, in order to curb COVID-19 infections.

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot has issued new guidelines for citizens amid the rising number of coronavirus infections, both statewide and in the city.

The fresh advisory calls on Chicagoans to only travel for essential needs and - to many's regret - cancel their traditional plans for Thanksgiving. The "essential reasons" include leaving home for school or work, or for an "essential service", like a hospital, or pharmacy", a spokesperson for the mayor said.

- Stay home unless for essential reasons

- Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

- Avoid non-essential travel

The reaction on social media, however, has been ambiguous: while many praised Lightfoot for caring about her residents' health, others were not happy with the advised restrictions. As for Thanksgiving, they said it would only separate citizens on the day Americans are supposed to be with their family and friends.

This isn't about covid, this is about separating you from your friends and family , breaking traditions and making you feel weak and vulnerable , — Amygdala (@CulminatingR) November 12, 2020

You guys are crazy if you think you can stop a virus that is never going any where! This is about control! This is a test run to see whose willing to go for it! Stand up you live in the land of the free! — Kenyetta S Ray (@RaykenyettaS) November 12, 2020

Someone suggested that keeping citizens behind closed doors would actually affect their mental health by triggering more psychological issues and decreasing the immunity needed to withstand them.

Absolutely! Leading people right into increased addiction, suicide, domestic abuse, 20% increase in Alzheimers deaths due to iso. COVID is not the only thing that kills. Not the only public health issue. We will continue to have cases. This is just creating other issues — Ann (@writerlady34) November 12, 2020

Others doubted her sincerity, suggesting she would not follow the COVID-19 guidelines and deprive herself of daily pleasures, like getting a hair cut, apparently referring to Nancy Pelosi's haircut scandal.

Of course, Mayor Beatlejuice will have Thanksgiving guests over as usual. Right after getting her haircut. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 12, 2020

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said on Thursday that he is following coronavirus numbers "day by day" and vowed to take "more stringent action" if the numbers "keep going in the wrong direction".