Just Another Day in Florida: Gargantuan Gator Spotted Strolling Around Golf Course - Videos

Even Tropical Storm Eta could not stop this reptile from hitting up the Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday.
Video captured by Tyle Stolting, a golf professional at the club, and shared by local outlet NBC2 shows the behemoth alligator wandering around and enjoying the tropical conditions at the course.
Although alligators are far from uncommon in Florida, this monster sure turned some heads with its prehistoric appearance, seeming to be without a care in the world.
It appears to have made its presence known due to Tropical Storm Eta, which had previously been a Category 1 hurricane, causing gale-force winds to sweep through its habitat.
HOLY GATOR🐊: take a look at this massive gator walking through Valencia Golf Course in Naples. He looks like he belongs in Jurassic park!
📸: Tyler Stolting
What a high-end monstrosity!
