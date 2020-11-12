‘Inoffensive, Not Too Bitter’: Wisconsin Brewery Releases Beer Based on US President-Elect Biden

Fans of the Democratic president-to-be will now be able to raise their glasses to Joe with a beer inspired by him, thanks to Kirk Bangstad, owner of Wisconsin’s Minocqua Brewing Company.
According to the beermaker, the light, lager-like beer is just his latest bit of publicity for supporting the former US vice president and Delaware senator.
Bangstad told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he faced a potential fine from the county zoning director in September for a huge “Biden for President” sign adorning the side of his brewpub. However, he managed to escape a fine for the ordinance-exceeding campaign ad and seems to have rolled the pro-Biden hubbub it generated into a new line of consumable merchandise.
Bangstad told the Sentinel the Biden Beer was just like the candidate: "inoffensive and not too bitter.” Visitors can find the beer at the brewpub from 3 to 6 p.m. local time Thursday through Saturday and either grab a three-pack for $15 or top off a 32-ounce growler for $6.
Really? No “46” pun in there anywhere?
Wisconsin is just one of several states where US President Donald Trump is contesting the official vote count, which came down in favor of Biden in the November 3 election. In 2016, Trump narrowly won the state by just a few thousand votes.
However, given the reputation Biden’s home state of Delaware has for craft breweries, it’s a wonder a more local beermaker hasn’t whipped up a custom brew for one of its former senators.
Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Biden will be tasting his namesake nectar, since he doesn’t drink alcohol, according to the New York Times.
