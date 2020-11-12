Militia Tied to Michigan Terror Plot Planned to Kill Governor, Other State ‘Tyrants’ on Live TV - AG

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the ringleader of the “militia” that plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also intended to storm the State Capitol building with hundreds of armed men and execute all “tyrants” in a weeklong, televised effort that would leave no survivors.

Adam Fox, the 37-year-old facing federal charges for allegedly spearheading a domestic terror plot against Whitmer, devised a plan to murder Whitmer and other members of Michigan legislature, according to a brief filed by the state AG’s office in the Jackson County’s 12th District Court and obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

A total of 14 men have been charged in relation to the alleged plot that was thwarted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation back in October. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has argued that the individuals intended to ignite a civil war over the governor’s response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

YouTube/ Click On Detroit Thirteen of the fourteen men charged for their roles in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The AG filing referenced came in protest of the October 23 pretrial release of 42-year-old Pete Musico, who has been hit with a slew of charges, including threat of terrorism and providing material support for terrorist acts.

“Plan A consisted of recruiting 200 men and then storm the Capitol building in Lansing while Congress was in session,” the AG’s office noted in the brief. “They were to take hostages, execute tyrants and have it televised. It would take about one week and that no one is coming out alive.”

“The secondary plan was to storm the Capitol building in Lansing when Congress was in session. They would then lock the entrances/exits to the structure. They would then set the building on fire,” the office said.

The brief detailed that Fox headed the so-called militia group “The Wolverine Watchmen.” The group’s private Facebook page described the militia as “a group of Patriots to network and assemble and recruit like-minded individuals.”

Court documents highlighted the militia was described as “boojahidden only.”

"'Boojahidden' is a term derived from the term 'mujahedeen' and is a reference to fighters with weapons, gear, and training who are willing to die for their cause," the brief read.

"Boojahideen fighters are often rogue military members or rogue law enforcement officers who are prepared for the 'boogaloo', which is a term used for the upcoming civil war, which will result from an uprising against the government."

All 14 men are scheduled to appear in court over the next two months. Eight have been charged in Michigan, and six face federal charges.